Sunderland v Derby County
Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson may play despite facing an internal disciplinary process after he was filmed seeming to criticise team-mates.
All seven of the new arrivals could also take part, including goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter who signed on Wednesday.
Summer signings Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom are all expected to start for Derby County.
Darren Bent, George Thorne (both hamstring), and Jason Shackell (back) are out but striker Matej Vydra is fit.
Sunderland boss Simon Grayson told BBC Newcastle:
"We all want a positive start, but Fulham beat Newcastle first game of last season and Newcastle were promoted. At Preston [his former club] we lost our first six and were around the play-offs at the end of the season.
"I know what my team is for Friday night, but in a few weeks I don't know. We're vulnerable to players leaving.
"When you look at Derby, they've spent a huge amount of money over a couple of seasons now and they will be disappointed they didn't finish anywhere near last season.
"It's a great opportunity for us to get off to a good start."
Derby County manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"Our target is promotion. It has to be for a team like Derby County but we also have to be mindful that there will be a lot of teams in this division whose target is also promotion.
"We have to work out exactly how we will do that during difficult periods. What do we do every day to give us the best chance of performing every match day? We want promotion but it's how we go about that each day.
"When you come back in pre-season, then your eyes are firmly fixed on that first game.
"Pre-season can drag on because we are all desperate to kick off and see how we get on. We are really excited and looking forward to the first game."
Match facts
- Sunderland have gone seven games without victory on the opening day of the season, drawing four and losing three.
- Derby have won four and lost none of their last eight league games on the opening weekend of the campaign.
- Gary Rowett is unbeaten in his last four opening day games as a manager (W2 D2).
- Derby will play Sunderland on the opening day for the eighth time; only three fixtures have been played more frequently as a season opener in the Football League (Everton v Spurs 10, Blackburn v Derby 9, and Middlesbrough v Portsmouth 9).
- The Black Cats are unbeaten in 10 league meetings with the Rams, winning six and drawing four.
- Simon Grayson is looking to become the first Sunderland manager to win his first game in charge since Martin O'Neill in December 2011 - each of the last five have all lost their maiden games (Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes).