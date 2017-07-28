Viktoria Plzen: Czech side unveil new novelty dugouts

Plzen finished as runners-up to champions Slavia Prague in the Czech First League last season

Czech side Viktoria Plzen have unveiled new novelty dugouts in the shape of giant beer cans at their Doosan Arena.

The 14-seat shelters, a result of a partnership with nearby brewery Gambrinus, now offers players and staff warmed leather seats.

"These are quite unique and I dare to say there is no other club with them," said general manager Adolf Sadek.

The benches required two tonnes of metal and 300 square metres of aluminium.

They took four weeks to produce and will be on show when Plzen start their campaign against Dukla Prague on Saturday.