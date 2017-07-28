Newport County: Josh Labadie fitness boost; striker Shawn McCoulsky agrees loan

Josh Labadie has played two friendly matches wearing a cast on his left wrist

Newport County captain Joss Labadie has declared himself fit for the start of the season.

The midfielder had wrist surgery and has missed all but two of the Exiles' pre-season friendlies so far.

"I'm slightly ahead of schedule in terms of recovery and I'm declaring myself fit for the first game," he said.

And Newport have signed Bristol City striker Shawn McCoulsky on loan until January.

The 20-year-old scored 31 goals last season in games for Bristol City under-23, Weston-super-Mare and Bath City.

"Shawn is a very quick and direct goal scorer and I'm very pleased to have him on board," said manager Mike Flynn.

Newport kick-off the League Two season away to Stevenage on 5 August.