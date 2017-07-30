Play the Scottish Premiership Predictor game

Do you fancy yourself as a football expert? And would you back yourself to know more about the way the season will pan out than your friends?

If so, it's time to get involved as the Scottish Premiership Predictor game returns for the new season.

It only takes a couple of minutes to join up, and you can play along in leagues with your friends, family and work colleagues.

Play our Scottish Premiership Predictor game

Among the fixtures this coming weekend, newly promoted Hibernian host Partick Thistle, while Rangers travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell on Sunday.

Will the two sides involved in European action in midweek, Celtic and Aberdeen, have enough in the tank to post victories in their opening games when they host Hearts and Hamilton Academical respectively?

You will build up points through the season depending on the success of your predictions.

Find out everything you need to know about the game here, along with details of how to play and answers to frequently asked questions.