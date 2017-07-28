Nathan Baker: Bristol City sign Aston Villa defender on permanent deal

From the section

Nathan Baker made 34 appearances for Aston Villa last season

Bristol City have signed Aston Villa defender Nathan Baker on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Ashton Gate, making 38 appearances.

Baker played 34 times for Villa last season, but boss Steve Bruce has since signed John Terry and Chris Samba.

Baker's arrival at Bristol City adds doubt over the future of Aden Flint, the former Swindon Town defender heavily linked with a summer transfer.

Speaking on Wednesday, Robins head coach Lee Johnson said "categorically we have had no bids" for any players.

City already have plenty of central defensive options, with Flint, Bailey Wright, Hordur Magnusson and Taylor Moore, plus youngsters Zak Vyner and Lloyd Kelly.

