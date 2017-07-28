Lee Erwin: Kilmarnock sign former Motherwell striker

Erwin is aiming for a top six finish and a "good cup run" with Kilmarnock this season

Kilmarnock have signed former Motherwell striker Lee Erwin on a two-year deal.

Erwin, 22, moves back to the Scottish Premiership from English Championship outfit Leeds United.

The striker, who also spent loan at Oldham Athletic and Bury, scored five league goals in 2014-15 for 'Well.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line," Erwin told Kilmarnock's website. "It was Lee [McCulloch] who was pushing me to come here."

The striker is aiming for a top six finish and a good cup run this season, and believes he will benefit from his time playing in England.

"I was playing against a lot of good, experienced players," he added. "It's just been about gaining experience in different leagues and [getting used to] different ways of English teams playing."

The striker revealed he had spoken to Kilmarnock about a possible loan deal in January which failed to come to fruition.

"In the summer, I was speaking to him [McCulloch] and decided to come back up to Scotland."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.