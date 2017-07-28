Gime Toure: Macclesfield Town sign French striker on one-year contract

From the section

Moss Rose is ready to stage its sixth successive season of National League football

Macclesfield Town have made their 13th summer signing by bringing in striker Gime Toure, who had been on trial with National League rivals Wrexham.

The 23-year-old Frenchman spent a month with Wrexham, but has now signed a one-year contract at the Moss Rose.

However, the move is still subject to international clearance.

Toure played in France for La Roche, ES Viry-Châtillon and Brest B before joining Fontenay LCVF in Championnat National 2, Group D.

Toure first came on trial to England with West Bromwich Albion in the 2014-15 season.

