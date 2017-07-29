League of Ireland: Candystripes sign Place and Dolny

Mikey Place playing for Sligo against the Candystripes at Maginn Park earlier this month

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Limerick Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Date: Sunday, 30 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has brought in midfielders Mikey Place and Jozef Dolny before Sunday's league game against Limerick at Maginn Park.

Former Sligo Rovers player Place and Slovakian winger Dolny are not available for the Limerick game.

"Both players give me cover but are also ready to come in," said Shiels.

Third-placed Derry have Aaron Barry back from suspension for the meeting with Limerick, who lie in sixth and nine points adrift of City.

Dolny, 25, arrives after a spell in Poland with TS Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała.

"I've been following Jozef and he actually came over to play for Glentoran in midweek," Shiels told the Derry Journal.

"I watched the game and he did very well - he can play anywhere along the front, he can lead the line or play as a second striker.

"Mickey is a development player with good qualities. There's a good pathway here for Mikey and a good environment for him to fit into here.

"We have to have competition for places which we haven't really had. With Mark Timlin leaving us it gave me an opportunity to fill that void."