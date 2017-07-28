Jack Payne: Huddersfield Town midfielder joins Oxford on season-long loan

From the section

Jack Payne scored against Oxford United for Southend United in 2014

Oxford United have signed attacking midfielder Jack Payne from Premier League newcomers Huddersfield in a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old featured 28 times for last season's Championship play-off winners, netting four goals.

Payne came through the ranks at Southend, scoring nine goals in League One in the 2015-16 season.

"Jack fits the profile of what we want here," Oxford boss Pep Clotet said. "We're delighted to see him joining."

