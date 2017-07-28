Jack Payne: Huddersfield Town midfielder joins Oxford on season-long loan

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne
Jack Payne scored against Oxford United for Southend United in 2014

Oxford United have signed attacking midfielder Jack Payne from Premier League newcomers Huddersfield in a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old featured 28 times for last season's Championship play-off winners, netting four goals.

Payne came through the ranks at Southend, scoring nine goals in League One in the 2015-16 season.

"Jack fits the profile of what we want here," Oxford boss Pep Clotet said. "We're delighted to see him joining."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story