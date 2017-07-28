Friendly match: Cardiff City 4-0 Livingstone

Junior Hoilett scores past former Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Alexander

Danny Ward scored twice as Cardiff City completed their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Scottish Championship side Livingston at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The summer signing from Rotherham made his mark as a second half substitute with two goals in five minutes.

Earlier Junior Hoilett had impressed on his return from Gold Cup duty with Canada by capping a lively 45 minute run-out with a goal after 11 minutes.

Gabon defender Bruno Ecoule Manga completed the victory on 74 minutes.