Super Cup NI: County Antrim and Right To Dream triumph in finals

Super Cup NI: County Antrim defeat GPS Bayern in Junior decider

County Antrim beat GPS Bayern 2-0 in the Super Cup NI Junior final while Right to Dream overcame Club America 2-1 in the Premier decider.

Darren Hyland's superb strike put County Antrim in front at the Ballymena Showgrounds before a Gerard Storey header sealed the victory.

Vardos Rios gave Mexican's Club America the lead against Ghana opponents Right to Dream in the Premier Section tussle.

Right to Dream hit back with a Mohammed Kudus double to secure the trophy.

Rios sent over a free-kick which curled into the top corner for the second-half opener, which came against the run of play.

Kudus headed home the leveller and the captain scored the winner with a classy lob from 16 yards.

It's a third straight success for Right to Dream at Super Cup NI after they won the junior crown in 2015 and 2016.

County Antrim ran out convincing winners against American outfit GPS Bayern to become the fifth team in the tournament's history to win both junior and premier titles.

Tria Hume struck the Bayern crossbar before Hyland drilled into the top corner from long range in the first half.

Substitute Storey made it 2-0 with a deft header from a free-kick in the second half.