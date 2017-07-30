Dundee v Dundee United

Dundee beat Buckie Thistle at Dens Park last week

City rivals Dundee and Dundee United meet in the final group fixture of this season's Scottish League Cup.

Both sides are well placed to reach the second round, with each having won their three previous Group C games.

A draw would send both sides through even before a bonus-point penalty shoot-out.

And, should there be a winner, the losing side is still likely to progress as one of the four best group runners-up.

Dundee, with six, and United, with eight, have a better goal difference than Peterhead, who are second in Group B with nine points and a goal difference of one.

Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Ross County are already through as group runners-up.

Ayr United, Dunfermline Athletic, Falkirk, Hamilton Academical, Hibernian, Livingston and Motherwell progressed as group winners.

The draw for the second round will take place following Sunday's match at Dens Park.

Scotland's European competition representatives - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone - enter at the last-16 knockout stage.

Those four clubs and the four best group winners will be seeded in the draw and Dundee or United could become a seeded side by winning the derby.