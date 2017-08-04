Sheffield United v Brentford

From the section

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder led the Blades to the League One title with 100 points in 2016-17

Sheffield United have injury doubts over defender George Baldock and forwards Ched Evans and James Hanson.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore is out for six weeks so Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman will start in goal.

Brentford manager Dean Smith could hand debuts to as many as five new signings at Bramall Lane.

Defender Harlee Dean is suspended, while midfielders Alan Judge and Lewis MacLeod and striker Sergi Canos are long-term injury absentees.

SAM's prediction Home win - 44% Draw - 27% Away win - 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

