Burton Albion v Cardiff City

Burton and Cardiff have only met on three previous occasions in competitive matches

Burton will be without Ben Turner, who starts a five-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Brentford's Nico Yennaris last season.

Striker Liam Boyce will be out for much of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last weekend.

Cardiff winger Kadeem Harris will be out for up to three months after injuring his ankle in pre-season.

The visitors will also be without keeper Lee Camp, along with defenders Callum Paterson and Matt Connolly.

SAM's prediction Home win - 35% Draw - 27% Away win - 38%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts