Championship
Aston Villa17:30Hull
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Hull City

Jonathan Kodjia
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia will miss the start of the season with a broken ankle
Click here for live text coverage - Saturday 11:00-20:00 BST

    Aston Villa are without Jack Grealish (kidney), Jonathan Kodjia (ankle), Mile Jedinak (groin) and Albert Adomah (shin) for their season-opener.

    Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is fit, while new signings Glenn Whelan and Ahmed Elmohamady could make their debuts.

    Hull City will have midfielder David Meyler in the squad but he is unlikely to feature as his return to match action is carefully managed.

    Moses Odubajo, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and David Marshall are all injured.

    Saturday's game marks Villa boss Steve Bruce's first reunion with Hull since leaving the Tigers in June 2016.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 47%Draw - 27%Away win - 26%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Aston Villa have won three of their last four matches on the opening day, although they lost last season to Sheffield Wednesday (0-1).
    • Hull have been victorious in four of their last five season openers, losing only to Chelsea in 2014-15 in that run.
    • Steve Bruce has won each of his last four opening day matches in the Championship as manager and with three different clubs (Crystal Palace, Birmingham and Hull).
    • Aston Villa have won nine of their last 10 home games against Hull in all competitions and each of the last seven in a row.
    • The Tigers won their last match against the Villans back in February 2015, ending a run of 11 games in all competitions without a victory.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aston Villa00000000
    2Barnsley00000000
    3Birmingham00000000
    4Bolton00000000
    5Brentford00000000
    6Bristol City00000000
    7Burton00000000
    8Cardiff00000000
    9Derby00000000
    10Fulham00000000
    11Hull00000000
    12Ipswich00000000
    13Leeds00000000
    14Middlesbrough00000000
    15Millwall00000000
    16Norwich00000000
    17Nottm Forest00000000
    18Preston00000000
    19QPR00000000
    20Reading00000000
    21Sheff Utd00000000
    22Sheff Wed00000000
    23Sunderland00000000
    24Wolves00000000
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC