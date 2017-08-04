Fulham v Norwich City

Norwich's last victory at Fulham was on New Year's Day in 1986 in the old Division Two

A number of new signings could make their debuts for Fulham as they host Norwich City in the Championship.

Striker Aboubakar Kamara, along with midfielders Oliver Norwood and Ibrahima Cisse, could all start.

Norwich look set to welcome back Wes Hoolahan after he missed most of their pre-season games through injury.

Josh Murphy (calf) and Russell Martin (leg) will have late fitness tests, while Steven Naismith is suspended after his red card last season.

SAM's prediction Home win - 48% Draw - 27% Away win - 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts