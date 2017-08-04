Championship
Ipswich15:00Birmingham
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Birmingham City

Luke Chambers and Lukas Jutkiewicz
Ipswich's last victory over Birmingham came in the 2014-15 season
    Ipswich look set to be without Tom Adeyemi (illness) and Emyr Huws (Achilles) as they host Birmingham in their opening game of the season.

    Fellow central midfielders Teddy Bishop (groin) and Luke Hyam (ankle) will be unavailable for selection.

    New signings David Stockdale, Marc Roberts and Cheikh N'Doye are all in line to make their Birmingham debuts.

    But Harry Redknapp is without captain Paul Robinson (suspended) and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (calf) for the trip.

    Match facts

    • Ipswich have scored in all but one of their season openers in the 21st century, finding the net in 16 of 17 matches. They failed to score against Sunderland in the Premier League in 2001-02.
    • Birmingham City have won just once in their last eight games on opening day (D3 L4), winning 2-1 versus Reading in 2015-16.
    • Mick McCarthy has won four of his last six opening-day clashes as a manager (D1 L1). However, he has never seen his side keep a clean sheet on opening day in the Football League (17 games).
    • Harry Redknapp has won three, drawn four and lost three of his last 10 opening day matches as manager.
    • Ipswich are unbeaten in six home Championship games against Birmingham, winning three and drawing three.
    • In 2016-17, no Ipswich player reached double figures for league goals. The last time this happened was 2009-10 when top scorer Jon Walters netted just eight goals.

