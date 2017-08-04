Championship
Bristol City15:00Barnsley
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Barnsley

Marley Watkins &amp; Joe Bryan
Bristol City beat Barnsley 3-2 at Ashton Gate in April
Click here for live text coverage - Saturday 11:00-20:00 BST

    Bristol City striker Matty Taylor will miss the opening game of the season because of a groin injury.

    Forward Milan Djuric, who has been suffering with the same injury, is close to a return to action.

    Barnsley are without injured summer signings, winger Lloyd Isgrove (foot), centre-back Liam Lindsay (groin) and left-back Zeki Fryers (hamstring).

    Stevie Mallan, Jason McCarthy, Cameron McGeehan, Ethan Pinnock, Ike Ugbo and Joe Williams could make their debuts.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 58%Draw - 23%Away win - 19%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has won two of his four previous opening-day matches as a manager, losing once (D1).
    • The Robins have either scored exactly two goals or none in each of their last eight season openers (four of each).
    • The Tykes have lost their last four season openers, shipping three or more goals in three of those games. This is their longest-ever run of opening-day defeats.
    • The Robins are unbeaten in 15 home games in all competitions against the Tykes (W10 D5), last losing in October 1993.
    • Only one Bristol City player reached double figures for Championship goals last season, which was on-loan striker Tammy Abraham (23).
    • 47 of the 62 Championship goals (excluding own goals) scored by Barnsley players last season were netted by players now not at the club (76%).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 5th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aston Villa00000000
    2Barnsley00000000
    3Birmingham00000000
    4Bolton00000000
    5Brentford00000000
    6Bristol City00000000
    7Burton00000000
    8Cardiff00000000
    9Derby00000000
    10Fulham00000000
    11Hull00000000
    12Ipswich00000000
    13Leeds00000000
    14Middlesbrough00000000
    15Millwall00000000
    16Norwich00000000
    17Nottm Forest00000000
    18Preston00000000
    19QPR00000000
    20Reading00000000
    21Sheff Utd00000000
    22Sheff Wed00000000
    23Sunderland00000000
    24Wolves00000000
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC