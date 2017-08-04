Bristol City v Barnsley
-
- From the section Football
Bristol City striker Matty Taylor will miss the opening game of the season because of a groin injury.
Forward Milan Djuric, who has been suffering with the same injury, is close to a return to action.
Barnsley are without injured summer signings, winger Lloyd Isgrove (foot), centre-back Liam Lindsay (groin) and left-back Zeki Fryers (hamstring).
Stevie Mallan, Jason McCarthy, Cameron McGeehan, Ethan Pinnock, Ike Ugbo and Joe Williams could make their debuts.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win - 58%
|Draw - 23%
|Away win - 19%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.
Match facts
- Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has won two of his four previous opening-day matches as a manager, losing once (D1).
- The Robins have either scored exactly two goals or none in each of their last eight season openers (four of each).
- The Tykes have lost their last four season openers, shipping three or more goals in three of those games. This is their longest-ever run of opening-day defeats.
- The Robins are unbeaten in 15 home games in all competitions against the Tykes (W10 D5), last losing in October 1993.
- Only one Bristol City player reached double figures for Championship goals last season, which was on-loan striker Tammy Abraham (23).
- 47 of the 62 Championship goals (excluding own goals) scored by Barnsley players last season were netted by players now not at the club (76%).