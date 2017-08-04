Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Veteran striker Kris Boyd is poised to begin his ninth season with Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website

New signings Cammy Bell and Gordon Greer will go straight into the Kilmarnock squad for their opening Scottish Premiership clash.

Killie boss Lee McCulloch has warned Bell he will start on the bench, with Jamie MacDonald remaining his first-choice goalkeeper.

Only injured skipper Steven Smith, Gary Dicker and long-term absentee Greg Kiltie are unavailable.

St Johnstone have a full squad, after Blair Alston returned to training.

The midfielder is back following a thigh knock, while Michael O'Halloran could feature after returning on loan from Rangers last Saturday. The winger had been training on his own with the Ibrox club, however, and may have to settle for a place on the bench.

MATCH STATS

Kilmarnock have won three of their last four Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone (L1), keeping clean sheets in each victory.

However, St Johnstone's victory in this run was on their last visit to Rugby Park, winning 1-0 in December 2016.

Kilmarnock haven't won a Scottish top-flight opening game since 2009 (D3, L4), losing in each of the last two seasons, with both games coming at home.

The Saints have won two of their last four Scottish Premiership openers (D1, L1), this is after failing to win any of their previous eight.

Kilmarnock recorded just one win in their final eight home league matches at the end of last season (D3, L4).

Kilmarnock captain Steven Smith: "This year, the message from the manager is to do our talking on the pitch, and take it game by game. The signings we've made have brought a bit of experience into the squad, which was needed. I don't think the balance has been right for a few years. I think that helps raise the standards, because they're all good professionals.

"There are still a lot of young players, which is great, and something everybody wants to see, but I think having guys that have played at a really high level round the club, the standards they set personally help everyone."

St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson: "Our objective every year is to stay in the league. Once we've done that, we start looking up and hopefully we can get into the top six. Just because we've done it year after year doesn't mean it's the objective.

"We've worked hard, that's the key to our success. The manager demands respect, hard work, and all the boys buy into that. The team works really hard for each other and it's a great dressing room.

"I don't know what to expect from Kilmarnock. They have signed a few players - the gaffer will do his homework and get us ready for it."