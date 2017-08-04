Hibernian v Partick Thistle

Anthony Stokes could make his third Hibernian debut on Saturday

Anthony Stokes will be in the squad for Hibernian's return to the Scottish Premiership against Partick Thistle.

However, the striker has not played a competitive match since April, having this week returned to Easter Road for a third spell, while Hibs defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor are suspended.

Thistle new boy Milan Nitriansky is available, after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Jags have received international clearance for the Czech defender.

Ryan Edwards is suspended and long-term injury victims Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya (both knee) remain out.

MATCH STATS

Both teams have scored in each of their last six top-flight encounters at Easter Road, with the last two matches ending in a 1-1 scoreline.

Hibs have scored exactly one goal in each of their last six Scottish Premiership games against Partick (W1, D3, L2).

Hibernian have failed to score in their last three opening day matches in the top flight, losing all three.

The Jags are unbeaten in their last six opening league games in the Scottish top flight (W2, D4), with wins in two of their last three.

This is Hibernian's first Scottish Premiership campaign since 2013/14. They didn't win any of their final 13 league games that season, last winning a top-flight match in February 2014.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We've kept the core of the squad who have played together the last two or three years and been successful. That was important to me to have that momentum. We've added good players to augment what we already have. I don't think it'll take long for them to gel.

"It may be too soon for [Stokes] - he's physically fit, he came through the fitness test very well, but it'll be a decision we'll talk about one-to-one and see how he's feeling."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "There is no better place to go than Easter Road when it is full. It is one of the best grounds in the country and they have quality players and have added to that with Anthony Stokes.

"I took in the Edinburgh derby last season because we had Hearts the following Sunday. You forget how good an atmosphere it is there. I will be saying to the players we have to make sure we embrace that atmosphere as it gets the best out of our lads.

"It is tough [to make the top six] every year, especially with the way Scottish football has worked. Rangers came back last year into the league, this year Hibs have come back in, which is another big club, so it makes it that bit tougher for the rest of us.

"It is a challenge. But I said to the players, we have been in the Premiership for four years so we have to go and show our quality as well."