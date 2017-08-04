Solihull v Chester: Opening game of season postponed because of safety concerns

Damson Park
Solihull's Damson Park home has a capacity of 3,050

Solihull Moors' opening match of the National League season against Chester on Saturday has been postponed because of safety concerns.

Their Damson Park home opened back in 1999 and has a 3,050 capacity.

The National League issued a statement saying: "The Solihull Safety Advisory Group has clarified that spectators cannot be admitted to the ground until required safety systems are in place.

"Arrangements are in hand to urgently deal with this matter."

Solihull have said they will be making no further comment at this time, while Chester said they were "aware of the impact it will have on the Blues fans who were looking forward to the start of the season".

