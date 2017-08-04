National League
Wrexham15:00Macclesfield
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Macclesfield Town

Scott Boden
Scott Boden has joined his second Welsh club, having played for Newport County in the 2015/16 season

    Wrexham summer signings Sam Wedgebury, Chris Holroyd and Scott Boden could all face their former club.

    Shaun Pearson is an injury doubt for Wrexham, but Jack Mackreth and Ntumba Massanka have shaken off knocks. Wrexham signed 13 players this summer.

    Macclesfield have ex-Wrexham forward Elliott Durrell in their squad.

    Former Wales U21 Keeper Billy O'Brien is also available for the visitors after his release from Manchester City this summer.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 5th August 2017

    View all National League fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fylde00000000
    2Aldershot00000000
    3Barrow00000000
    4Boreham Wood00000000
    5Bromley00000000
    6Chester00000000
    7Dag & Red00000000
    8Dover00000000
    9Eastleigh00000000
    10Ebbsfleet00000000
    11Halifax00000000
    12Gateshead00000000
    13Guiseley00000000
    14Hartlepool00000000
    15Leyton Orient00000000
    16Macclesfield00000000
    17Maidenhead United00000000
    18Maidstone United00000000
    19Solihull Moors00000000
    20Sutton United00000000
    21Torquay00000000
    22Tranmere00000000
    23Woking00000000
    24Wrexham00000000
    View full National League table

    Top Stories