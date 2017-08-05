Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Dundee Utd1

Inverness CT v Dundee United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2RavenBooked at 63mins
  • 22McKay
  • 6Elsdon
  • 4Chalmers
  • 7Polworth
  • 8DraperBooked at 43mins
  • 11VigursBooked at 76mins
  • 16CalderSubstituted forMulraneyat 56'minutes
  • 14OakleySubstituted forZschusschenat 85'minutes
  • 9BairdSubstituted forBellat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 15Mulraney
  • 19Zschusschen
  • 20Bell
  • 21Cooper
  • 44Macdonald

Dundee Utd

  • 1Lewis
  • 6Toshney
  • 3ScobbieBooked at 44mins
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 18AllardiceSubstituted forKeatingsat 67'minutes
  • 20Briels
  • 12Stanton
  • 10FraserBooked at 74mins
  • 7McMullanBooked at 80mins
  • 11King

Substitutes

  • 2Murdoch
  • 5Donaldson
  • 16Flood
  • 19Keatings
  • 21Mehmet
  • 38Chalmers
  • 44Thomas
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Felitciano Zschusschen replaces George Oakley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Billy King (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Booking

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).

Foul by Connor Bell (Inverness CT).

Jordie Briels (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul McMullan (Dundee United) because of an injury.

Booking

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces John Baird.

Booking

Scott Fraser (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. David Raven (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Scott Allardice because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

David Raven (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Raven (Inverness CT).

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Jake Mulraney replaces Riccardo Calder because of an injury.

Delay in match Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

John Baird (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordie Briels (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Fraser.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11004133
2St Mirren11003123
3Dundee Utd11001013
4Dunfermline10101101
5Livingston10101101
6Dumbarton10100001
7Morton10100001
8Inverness CT100101-10
9Falkirk100113-20
10Brechin100114-30
View full Scottish Championship table

