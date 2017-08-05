Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Morton0

Dumbarton v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 15Hill
  • 55BarrBooked at 42mins
  • 4Dowie
  • 12Wardrop
  • 17RoyBooked at 78mins
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forGallagherat 77'minutes
  • 10WalshSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
  • 3McLaughlinBooked at 58mins
  • 27Nade
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Gallagher
  • 11Johnston
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 18McManus
  • 5LamieBooked at 62mins
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 8ForbesBooked at 53mins
  • 12Tidser
  • 9QuitongoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forTiffoneyat 86'minutes
  • 11McHughBooked at 51mins
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 15Tiffoney
  • 16Strapp
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 26Iredale
  • 30McGowan
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robert McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Jai Quitongo.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. David Smith replaces Tom Walsh.

Hand ball by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Attempt blocked. Christian Nade (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Jai Quitongo (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Booking

Ally Roy (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces David Wilson.

Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Mark Russell.

Attempt blocked. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jai Quitongo (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sam Wardrop.

Robert Thomson (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Attempt blocked. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Andy Murdoch (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jai Quitongo (Morton).

Craig Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Morton).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jai Quitongo (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Stewart (Dumbarton).

Andy Murdoch (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Wilson (Dumbarton).

Ross Forbes (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Top Stories