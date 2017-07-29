Danny Ward: Striker says Neil Warnock is the reason for his Cardiff City move

Danny Ward has scored 49 goals in his senior career

Forward Danny Ward says the chance to be reunited with manager Neil Warnock was one of the main reasons why he decided to join Cardiff City.

Ward arrived from Rotherham in June having worked with Warnock at the Millers.

The 26-year-old scored twice in Cardiff's pre-season friendly 4-0 win over Scottish Championship side Livingston on Friday.

"It was a no-brainer to come here," Ward told BBC Wales Sport.

"I spoke to him [Warnock] before coming and I know what he's all about.

"I know a few of the lads who worked with him before - like Paddy Kenny and Jon Stead - and they've told me what he's like, and he doesn't seem any different so he's good to work with."

When Warnock was appointed Cardiff manager in October, the Bluebirds were in the Championship relegation zone but the 68-year-old steered them to safety and a 12th-placed finish.

Warnock has won promotion seven times - three of which have been to the top tier of English football.

Ward believes the former Sheffield United and QPR manager could add to that tally with this Cardiff side.

"I think with the team we've got, we've got to be pushing for the top six at least," he said.

"We've got the squad to get us there, so we just need to get off to a good start and I'm sure we'll be there."