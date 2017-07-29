Paul Dixon: Former Scotland defender joins League Two side Grimsby Town

Paul Dixon
Dixon won the last of his three Scotland caps in November 2012

Former Scotland defender Paul Dixon has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old arrives as a free agent, having ended his second spell with Dundee United at the end of his contract following their Premiership play-off defeat by Hamilton.

Dixon last played in England with Huddersfield, starting 74 Championship games after joining from Dundee United.

He then returned to United for a second spell in February 2015.

