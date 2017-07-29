Ryan Tunnicliffe: Midfielder joins Millwall following Fulham exit

Tunnicliffe twice featured for Manchester United's first team, making his debut in the League Cup in 2012 in a side that included Wayne Rooney

Championship side Millwall have signed central midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United trainee moves to The Den as a free agent after his contract at London rivals Fulham ended in June.

Tunnicliffe made 59 league appearances for the Whites after making his move from Old Trafford in January 2014.

He finishes last season at Wigan, in what was his second stint on loan at the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.