Gordon Greer: Kilmarnock close to signing defender for second time

Kilmarnock are close to bringing Scotland international Gordon Greer back to Rugby Park for a second spell at the club.

The 36-year-old central defender was released by Blackburn Rovers following their relegation to League One.

Greer's previous spell in Ayrshire was between 2003 and 2007.

After leaving the Scottish Premiership side for Doncaster Rovers, Greer went on to Swindon and Brighton & Hove Albion before moving to Ewood Park.

He has won 11 Scotland caps since 2013.

Killie signed former Motherwell striker Lee Erwin on Friday.