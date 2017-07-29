Match ends, Netherlands Women 2, Sweden 0.
Netherlands too good for Sweden as they reach semi-finals of Euro 2017
New Arsenal signing Vivianne Miedema was on the scoresheet as hosts Netherlands set up a potential Euro 2017 semi-final with England by comfortably beating Sweden.
The Dutch were always in control in front of a sell-out crowd in Doetinchem and will play either England or France on Thursday.
Winger Lieke Martens opened the scoring with a low free-kick before Miedema tapped in her 42nd international goal.
The Dutch have never reached the final.
The hosts and England are the only sides in the tournament with a 100% record and the Netherlands took control with Martens' opener.
Miedema, 21, was tripped by Jessica Samuelsson just inside the area and while referee Bibiana Steinhaus gave a free-kick, Martens bent home to ensure that the mistake did not matter.
Martens will join Barcelona after the Euros, alongside England forward Toni Duggan.
Martens then freed Liverpool winger Shanice van de Sanden over the top, and she kept her cool and teed up Miedema for a simple finish as the Dutch matched their run to the last four in 2009.
Line-ups
Netherlands Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2van Lunteren
- 6Dekker
- 3van der GragtSubstituted forvan den Bergat 45'minutes
- 5van Es
- 14Groenen
- 10van de Donk
- 8Spitse
- 7van de SandenSubstituted forJansenat 76'minutes
- 9Miedema
- 11MartensSubstituted forBeerensteynat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4van den Berg
- 12Roord
- 13Jansen
- 15Folkertsma
- 16Christ
- 17Zeeman
- 18Lewerissa
- 19van den Bulk
- 20Janssen
- 21Beerensteyn
- 22van der Most
- 23Geurts
Sweden Women
- 1Lindahl
- 15SamuelssonBooked at 43mins
- 5Fischer
- 3Sembrant
- 2AnderssonSubstituted forLarssonat 81'minutes
- 8Schelin
- 17Seger
- 7Dahlkvist
- 9AsllaniBooked at 90mins
- 11Blackstenius
- 18RolföSubstituted forFolkessonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Berglund
- 6Eriksson
- 10Spetsmark
- 12Carlen
- 13Johansson
- 14Folkesson
- 16Glas
- 19Hammarlund
- 20Larsson
- 21Lundberg
- 22Schough
- 23Rubensson
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands Women 2, Sweden 0.
Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Booking
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caroline Seger (Sweden).
Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisa Dahlkvist.
Attempt saved. Mimmi Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a headed pass.
Foul by Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands Women).
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands Women. Lineth Beerensteyn replaces Lieke Martens.
Offside, Sweden. Lisa Dahlkvist tries a through ball, but Mimmi Larsson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Linda Sembrant (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Desiree van Lunteren.
Hand ball by Renate Jansen (Netherlands Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Mimmi Larsson replaces Jonna Andersson.
Offside, Sweden. Stina Blackstenius tries a through ball, but Lotta Schelin is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Linda Sembrant.
Foul by Desiree van Lunteren (Netherlands Women).
Hanna Folkesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Sweden).
Foul by Lieke Martens (Netherlands Women).
Hanna Folkesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands Women. Renate Jansen replaces Shanice van de Sanden.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lisa Dahlkvist (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Folkesson replaces Fridolina Rolfö.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jackie Groenen following a corner.
Corner, Netherlands Women. Conceded by Fridolina Rolfö.
Desiree van Lunteren (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Foul by Desiree van Lunteren (Netherlands Women).
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands Women 2, Sweden 0. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shanice van de Sanden.
Offside, Sweden. Lisa Dahlkvist tries a through ball, but Lotta Schelin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lieke Martens with a cross.
Foul by Desiree van Lunteren (Netherlands Women).