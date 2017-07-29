Euro 2017: Heavy rain postpones Germany v Denmark quarter-final

A deluge in Rotterdam rendered the pitch unplayable at the Sparta Stadion

The Euro 2017 quarter-final between Germany and Denmark was postponed after heavy rain in Rotterdam left the pitch unplayable.

After more than an hour of delays as groundstaff worked on the soaked pitch, the match was eventually called off just before 22:00 local time.

The game will now be played on Sunday at 11:00 BST.

Earlier hosts Netherlands booked their place in the last four with a win over Sweden.

There were farcical scenes at the Sparta Stadion as kick-off was originally delayed until 20:00 BST - a 15-minute delay - before being on hold until further notice.

Staff were seen bailing out the dugout areas which were shin-deep in water before a volunteer was invited to attempt a shot on goal by Germany coach Steffi Jones.

This was not going to end well...

Their attempt ended with them flat on their back in the sodden conditions.

The players eventually came out to warm up at 20:30 BST but the ball was not moving freely across the surface and both coaches were in animated discussions with the match officials.

By 20:45 BST the conditions had eased somewhat, with both sets of players able to pass the ball around in drills, but with heavier rain beginning to fall the decision was taken to call the match off.

Fortunately nobody was hurt in this incident...

Former England captain Faye White told BBC 5 live Sports Extra: "It's the right decision, everyone will be frustrated but you want a good game of football that is not hampered by the conditions.

"It is frustrating that they could not make a decision earlier. It is almost 10 o'clock at night so it could have gone way past midnight if they had started and it had gone to extra-time or penalties.

"You could see after the first warm-up that the pitch was soaked, the dugouts were flooded!"

TV pictures fixated on this man bailing water out of the dugouts for around 15 minutes - he seemed unaware that the water was just coming back in by his feet

The postponement means that three quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, with England facing France at 19:45 BST.