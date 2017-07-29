Women's European Championship - Quarter-final
England Women19:45France Women
Venue: De Adelaarshorst

England v France: Mark Sampson says Lionesses 'do not have to be at our best' to win

England are the top scorers at Euro 2017 and have a 100% record so far
Women's Euro 2017 quarter-final: England v France
Venue: Deventer, the Netherlands Date: Sunday, 30 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; live on Channel Four

Manager Mark Sampson says England "do not need to be at our very best" to end a 43-year wait to beat France when they meet in the Euro 2017 quarter-final.

The Lionesses have lost to Les Bleues in their past three major tournaments and have failed to beat them in five games since Sampson took over in 2013.

But he said: "We want to be at our very best but the nice feeling is we don't need to be to win on Sunday.

"If we are then there's no question in my mind that we'll win comfortably."

Sampson, who has described French coach Olivier Echouafni as "wet behind the ears" because of his lack of tournament experience, added: "If we're not then this team has a capacity to win in difficult circumstances.

"Whatever comes our way, we'll be prepared for. We'll have talked about it and planned for it and I'm confident we can execute what we need to execute to win."

Read more: All you need to know about the Euro 2017 quarter-finals

Read more: Jodie Taylor, from England outcast to Golden Boot favourite

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 30th July 2017

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Netherlands Women33004139
    2Denmark Women32012116
    3Belgium Women31023303
    4Norway Women300304-40

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Germany Women32104137
    2Sweden Women31114314
    3Russia Women310225-33
    4Italy Women310256-13

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Austria Women32105147
    2France Women31203215
    3Switzerland Women31113304
    4Iceland Women300316-50

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1England Women330010199
    2Spain Women310223-13
    3Scotland Women310228-63
    4Portugal Women310235-23
