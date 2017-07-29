England v France: Mark Sampson says Lionesses 'do not have to be at our best' to win

England are the top scorers at Euro 2017 and have a 100% record so far

Women's Euro 2017 quarter-final: England v France Venue: Deventer, the Netherlands Date: Sunday, 30 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; live on Channel Four

Manager Mark Sampson says England "do not need to be at our very best" to end a 43-year wait to beat France when they meet in the Euro 2017 quarter-final.

The Lionesses have lost to Les Bleues in their past three major tournaments and have failed to beat them in five games since Sampson took over in 2013.

But he said: "We want to be at our very best but the nice feeling is we don't need to be to win on Sunday.

"If we are then there's no question in my mind that we'll win comfortably."

Sampson, who has described French coach Olivier Echouafni as "wet behind the ears" because of his lack of tournament experience, added: "If we're not then this team has a capacity to win in difficult circumstances.

"Whatever comes our way, we'll be prepared for. We'll have talked about it and planned for it and I'm confident we can execute what we need to execute to win."

