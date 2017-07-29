Jack Grealish: Aston Villa midfielder in hospital after pre-season friendly injury

Jack Grealish was substituted after 25 minutes of the match against Watford at Villa Park

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been taken to hospital after injuring his hip and ribs in a pre-season friendly against Watford.

Grealish, 21, will have his condition monitored over the next 24 hours, Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM.

The England Under-21 international fell awkwardly during the first half of Saturday's goalless draw against the Hornets at Villa Park.

"We hope it's not too serious, but it's knocked him sick," Bruce said.

"Whatever he's got, we hope internally that he's OK, but we won't find out for the next 24 hours."

Grealish's injury comes just a week before Villa start their Championship season against Hull on Saturday, 5 August.

He scored five goals for Villa last season in 33 appearances.