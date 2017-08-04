Championship
Bolton16:30Leeds
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

Adam Le Fondre
Adam Le Fondre scored 15 goals in two loan spells with Bolton before joining permanently this summer
Click here for live text coverage - Sunday 16:00-18:45 BST

    Bolton Wanderers will have 10 summer signings available for the visit of Leeds United when they make their second-tier return on Sunday.

    Forward Adam Le Fondre, who scored six goals for the club on loan last season, could start up front with Gary Madine.

    Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen, in his first game in charge of the club, has a full squad available for the trip.

    Last season's Championship top scorer Chris Wood is likely to feature while midfielder Eunan O'Kane may start.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 33%Draw - 28%Away win - 39%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Bolton have failed to score in three of their last five opening day bouts, winning just once (D2 L2).
    • Leeds' 0-3 defeat to QPR last term was their heaviest loss in a season opener since 1989/90 vs Newcastle (2-5).
    • Phil Parkinson has won four of his last seven opening day matches as manager in the Football League (D1 L2).
    • For the seventh consecutive season, Leeds start the season with a different manager (Simon Grayson, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday, Uwe Rosler, Garry Monk and Thomas Christiansen).
    • The Yorkshire side have failed to win their last 12 away games played on a Sunday in all competitions (D5 L7), scoring four times and conceding 19 in those 12 games.
    • Bolton won 86 points en route to promotion from League One last season, their best total in a single season since 2000-01 (87).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 6th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aston Villa00000000
    2Barnsley00000000
    3Birmingham00000000
    4Bolton00000000
    5Brentford00000000
    6Bristol City00000000
    7Burton00000000
    8Cardiff00000000
    9Derby00000000
    10Fulham00000000
    11Hull00000000
    12Ipswich00000000
    13Leeds00000000
    14Middlesbrough00000000
    15Millwall00000000
    16Norwich00000000
    17Nottm Forest00000000
    18Preston00000000
    19QPR00000000
    20Reading00000000
    21Sheff Utd00000000
    22Sheff Wed00000000
    23Sunderland00000000
    24Wolves00000000
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC