Motherwell v Rangers

Motherwell begin their Scottish Premiership campaign against Rangers on Sunday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

New signing Ellis Plummer could feature in Motherwell's opening Scottish Premiership fixture against Rangers.

The defender joined from Manchester City this week, with left-back Steven Hammell out injured and centre-back Ben Heneghan "touch and go".

Ibrox defender James Tavernier and midfielder Niko Kranjcar miss out due to respective foot and hip injuries.

But summer signings Bruno Alves and Graham Dorrans could make their competitive debuts at Fir Park.

Danny Wilson is back for Pedro Caixinha's men after shaking off the knee injury which caused him to miss the tail-end of last season, but Martyn Waghorn serves a one-game ban carried over from last term.

MATCH STATS

Well have won five of their last six opening day games, conceding just one goal and winning each of the last four.

Rangers have not lost an opening day match in the Scottish top flight since 1998, although the last two have ended in a 1-1 scoreline.

Motherwell are looking to secure their first league victory against Rangers since Boxing Day 2002, drawing 10 and losing 27 of their encounters since.

Indeed, Rangers have won on each of their last five visits to Motherwell in the top flight, netting 16 goals in the process.

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh: "It's a really tough game to start, but at the same time it's a good chance for us to lay down a marker for the season and give our home fans something to get behind us with early in the season. Hopefully we can carry on from some of the good performances we've had in the League Cup.

"A win would be brilliant for us, but we're under no illusions. Rangers are a really good side, they've spent a lot of money and brought in a lot of good players over the summer, so we know it's going to be a really tough game for us. But if we're bang at it, and we're at the top of our game, we're confident we can get a result."

Rangers striker Kenny Miller: "I won't predict where we could finish, we want to put up a bigger challenge and obviously when you set out at the start of the season you want to finish as high as you possibly can - and that is first position.

"I am not going to say we are going to win the league but what I want us to be is far more competitive over the course of the season, to be more successful.

"I want us to be better and everybody in that dressing room is working towards us being better. It will be a competitive league, whether that be for the title or for second, third or fourth spot. It is a season to look forward to."