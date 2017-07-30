Scottish Gossip: Cathro, Hearts, Chelsea, Dembele, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ian Cathro's future as Hearts head coach could be in doubt, with directors believed to have met following Saturday's Scottish League Cup exit. (Sun)

Cathro, 31, insists he does not feel under increased pressure after the 2-2 draw with Dunfermline that sealed Hearts' cup fate. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Chelsea have started moves to sign Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele, 14. (Sun)

James Forrest has emerged as a central striker option for Celtic in Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg against Rosenborg in Norway. The winger started through the middle as Celtic beat Sunderland 5-0 away in Saturday's friendly. (Scotland on Sunday)

Callum McGregor scored a hat-trick at the Stadium of Light and has backed himself to find the net again if he is selected against Norway, with the score 0-0 from the first leg. (Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, whose side host Rangers in Sunday's friendly, has revealed Ibrox summer capture Graham Dorrans was previously a target of his. (Sunday Mail)

Carvalhal expects Portuguese compatriot Pedro Caixinha to win over Rangers fans, saying the manager plays "exciting football". (Sunday Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called for cool heads in his side's Europa League third qualifying round second leg with Apollon Limassol, who trail 2-1 going into Thursday's match in Cyprus. (Sunday Mail)