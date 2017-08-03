FA Cup: BBC to broadcast one game from every qualifying round

The BBC will broadcast one game from every round of FA Cup qualifying, starting on Saturday.

Since the FA Cup returned to the BBC in 2014-15, the corporation has shown live matches from the first round proper onwards.

But coverage will now start six rounds earlier, when the extra preliminary stage gets under way this weekend.

The first match shown live will be the Merseyside derby between Litherland REMYCA and AFC Liverpool.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be live-streamed across BBC Sport's digital platforms, allowing audiences to watch the game live on PC, mobile or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Match of the Day commentator Conor McNamara and former Manchester United striker Danny Webber will talk you through the action this Saturday, which will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app (kick-off 12:30 BST).

You can send a message to the commentary team using #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many of them as they can.

Steve Rudge, BBC Sport's head of football, said: "We are delighted that audiences will be able to share in the passion of the FA Cup from the opening stage of the competition for the very first time. To highlight the tournament from first kick to last will showcase the desire for success in the famous Cup throughout the football pyramid."

David Newton, the FA's head of competitions, said: "The Emirates FA Cup is the world's most loved domestic cup competition, and it kicks off this weekend with 185 fixtures.

"We're delighted that the BBC is widening the competition's reach by allowing fans the opportunity to follow the drama live, right from the very start on Saturday through to the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium next May."

AFC Liverpool play in the North West Counties League Premier Division, the ninth tier of English football. They were set up in 2008 by a group of Liverpool fans who felt they had been priced out of watching their team play in the Premier League.

Litherland play one tier lower in the North West Counties League Division One.