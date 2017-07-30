Nemanja Matic: Man Utd close to signing Chelsea midfielder

Nemanja Matic was left out of Chelsea's pre-season tour of the Far East by manager Antonio Conte

Manchester United are close to signing Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Matic, 28, would be United's third summer signing, following the arrivals of £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

United manager Jose Mourinho's priorities for his squad are a holding midfielder and a winger.

The fee will reportedly be in the region of £50m.

It will be the second time Mourinho has bought Matic.

The former Blues boss spent £21m to bring the player back to Chelsea from Portuguese side Benfica in January 2014.

Matic had been valued at less than £5m in January 2011 when he left Stamford Bridge as a makeweight in the deal for defender David Luiz.

The pair were keen to work together again, although it was anticipated a deal would have been done by now after Matic was left out of the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of the Far East.

Italian champions Juventus were also understood to be keen on Matic.

The midfielder made 35 Premier League appearances during Chelsea's title-winning 2016-17 season, scoring once.

However his exit has been expected after the Blues signed France international Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, from French champions Monaco in a reported £40m deal earlier this month.