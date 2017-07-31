Darron Gibson: Sunderland midfielder faces action over video criticising team-mates

Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson made 12 appearances for Sunderland last term

Sunderland have confirmed Darron Gibson will face an internal disciplinary process after he was filmed appearing to criticise team-mates after Saturday's 5-0 friendly loss to Celtic.

Midfielder Gibson, 29, has been at Sunderland since joining from Everton in January, making 12 appearances.

"Darron Gibson has not conducted himself in a manner befitting Sunderland AFC," a club statement said.

"We will initiate our internal disciplinary process."

The statement added: "Darron has apologised this (Monday) morning."

In the video, which was filmed in a bar by supporters and posted on social media, the Republic of Ireland international described the team as "s***".

He also claimed certain team-mates "did not care" about playing for Sunderland, but maintained he was committed to the club.

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin the 2017-18 Championship campaign with a home game against Derby County on Friday.