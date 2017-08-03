Denmark reach Women's Euro 2017 final

Sarah Puntigam of Austria reacts after missing a penalty in the first half of the semi-final against Denmark

Denmark will face either England or Netherlands in the final of Women's Euro 2017 after defeating Austria in a penalty shootout.

Simone Sorensen scored the crucial spot-kick after Austria missed their first three penalties.

The Austrians will rue wasting the best chance of the match when Sarah Puntigam fired over a first-half penalty.

Denmark also went close in normal time through Sanne Troelsgaard, whose strike came off the crossbar.

It was a tight and tense semi-final between Denmark, the two-time semi-finalists, and tournament debutants Austria.

Denmark, beaten at the last-four stage four years ago, were second best to the unfancied Austrian side during the first 45 minutes.

Dominik Thalhammer's side should have taken the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute. Maja Kildemoes was the unlucky Dane when she was judged to have intentionally moved her arm to block Verena Aschauer's effort.

Freiburg midfielder Puntigam stepped up, but blazed her penalty over the bar.

Denmark's best effort of the opening half fell to Rosengard's Troelsgaard, whose angled left-foot strike struck the bar.

It was not until extra-time that either goal was seriously threatened again. First, Katrine Veje's effort cleared the Austria bar with a strike from eight yards. And then Pernille Harder, arguably the player of the match, headed over in the final few seconds before the spot-kicks.