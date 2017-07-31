Scottish Gossip: Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts officials held discussions about head coach Ian Cathro soon after the Jambos were knocked out of the League Cup following a 2-2 draw and a penalty shootout defeat to Dunfermline on Saturday. (Scotsman, print edition)

Hearts legend Gary Mackay says the club's fans are being short-changed, insisting appointing Cathro was a mistake and that director of football Craig Levein should provide answers. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian striker Simon Murray aimed a dig at Hearts over their League Cup woes after scoring a double to help sink Alloa on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

Summer signing Jonny Hayes reckons Celtic's historic winning mentality will ensure they get through their Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg in Norway on Wednesday, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Glasgow. (Scotsman)

Head coach Ian Cathro is under fire after his side crashed out of the League Cup

And goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes Celtic have the big-game mentality to get the better of Rosenborg. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic are considering bringing Shaun Maloney back to the club as a coach. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes his side are ready for their Premiership kick-off against Motherwell now that he has changed the "character and personality" of his squad and that there are more "men" in the ranks. (Daily Record)

And Caixinha says Josh Windass can be a "brilliant player" for Rangers after he scored in the 2-0 friendly win over Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Express)

Brighton are the latest club to show an interest in Motherwell midfielder Chris Cadden. (Daily Record)

Hibs' Simon Murray is the League Cup's top scorer so far with seven goals

Partick Thistle are planning an ambitious move to sign 22-year-old defender Jordan Turnbull from Coventry City. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee manager Neil McCann says he got his wish of a city derby in the League Cup last 16, having lost a penalty shootout against United in the group stage of the competition on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Apollon Limassol manager Sofronis Avgousti has been banned from the dugout for his side's Europa League qualifying return leg against Aberdeen, having been sent off during the 2-1 first-leg loss to the Dons at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana wants to prove he can cut it in Scotland after a frustrating spell on loan with Rangers in 2015. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald will not be heading to Luton Town this summer. (Daily Record, print edition)