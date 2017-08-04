French Ligue 1
Monaco3Toulouse2

Kylian Mbappe: Monaco forward suffers possible injury in win over Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe
Striker Kylian Mbappe (right) scored 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco in 2016-17

Kylian Mbappe was substituted after 75 minutes amid suggestions of an injury as French champions Monaco began their title defence with a win over Toulouse.

The 18-year-old - reportedly a target for Real Madrid - received treatment on the field before going off late on.

Midfielder Thomas Lemar, who attracted interest from Arsenal, also started.

Monaco, who finished eight points clear of Paris St-Germain to win their first title in 17 years in May, trailed twice but fought back to beat Toulouse 3-2.

Midfielder Zinedine Machach put Toulouse ahead but Brazil defender Jemerson levelled for the hosts, before Andy Delort restored the visitors' lead and Columbia's Radamel Falcao levelled.

Poland centre-back Kamil Glik's 70th-minute winner earned victory for a Monaco team who have seen several of their 2016-17 title-winning side leave France this summer.

Manchester City paid a combined £95m to sign midfielder Bernardo Silva and defender Benjamin Mendy in separate deals, while Chelsea added France's Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco in a reported £40m.

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 19Sidibe
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 6de Oliveira Moraes
  • 20Rony LopesSubstituted forCarrilloat 54'minutes
  • 8João MoutinhoBooked at 49mins
  • 2Tavares
  • 27Lemar
  • 9FalcaoSubstituted forTielemansat 87'minutes
  • 10MbappeSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Carrillo
  • 12Saint-Maximin
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 24Raggi
  • 38Touré

Toulouse

  • 40Lafont
  • 2Amian
  • 20Yago
  • 6Jullien
  • 29MoubandjeBooked at 81mins
  • 7MachachBooked at 30minsSubstituted fordo Rosário Calmonat 55'minutes
  • 27Blin
  • 17SangareBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBodigerat 64'minutes
  • 8Jean
  • 10Delort
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forSanogoat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Goicoechea
  • 4Cahuzac
  • 9Sanogo
  • 12Sylla
  • 13Michelin
  • 19do Rosário Calmon
  • 23Bodiger
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Monaco 3, Toulouse 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Toulouse 2.

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kelvin Amian (Toulouse).

Attempt saved. Guido Carrillo (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Allan Saint-Maximin with a cross.

Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Alexis Blin (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Corentin Jean (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Falcao.

Offside, Monaco. Guido Carrillo tries a through ball, but Allan Saint-Maximin is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yann Bodiger.

Foul by Falcao (Monaco).

Alexis Blin (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by François Moubandje.

Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steeve Yago (Toulouse).

Booking

François Moubandje (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Allan Saint-Maximin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by François Moubandje (Toulouse).

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Corentin Jean (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Somália (Toulouse).

Hand ball by Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Andy Delort (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jorge (Monaco).

Somália (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Kylian Mbappe because of an injury.

Delay in match Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Yaya Sanogo replaces Jimmy Durmaz.

Offside, Monaco. João Moutinho tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco11003213
2Amiens00000000
3Angers00000000
4Bordeaux00000000
5Caen00000000
6Dijon00000000
7Guingamp00000000
8Lille00000000
9Lyon00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Metz00000000
12Montpellier00000000
13Nantes00000000
14Nice00000000
15Paris SG00000000
16Rennes00000000
17Saint-Étienne00000000
18Strasbourg00000000
19Troyes00000000
20Toulouse100123-10
View full French Ligue 1 table

