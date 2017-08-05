Paris Saint Germain 2-0 Amiens

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Amiens 0.
Neymar promised to win "lots of trophies" after receiving a warm welcome as he was introduced to Paris St-Germain supporters on Saturday.
The Brazil forward, 25, joined the French club from Barcelona for a fee of 222m euros (£200m) and he will earn 45m euros (£40.7m) a year.
"I'm delighted to be here for this new challenge," said Neymar as he appeared at the Parc des Princes.
PSG beat Amiens 2-0 in their first league match but Neymar did not play.
The world's most expensive player watched from the stands because his international transfer certificate was not lodged in time for him to feature in the match.
Neymar added: "I want to win lots of trophies with you and I need your support to win these trophies."
PSG, six times champions of France, were runners-up to Monaco last season but opened the scoring against Amiens through Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani.
Cavani then turned provider as he set up Javier Pastore to make it 2-0.
Line-ups
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani Alves
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forKimpembeat 45'minutes
- 20Kurzawa
- 6Verratti
- 8MottaSubstituted forMatuidiat 67'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 86'minutes
- 27Pastore
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Matuidi
- 15Ganchinho Guedes
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 19El Hajjam
- 2Gouano
- 24Bodmer
- 3Adenon
- 25Cissokho
- 8FofanaBooked at 69mins
- 22NDombele AlvaroSubstituted forCharrierat 57'minutes
- 6Monconduit
- 7ManzalaSubstituted forBourgaudat 69'minutes
- 29KoitaSubstituted forLabeauat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Labeau
- 10Bourgaud
- 11Dompe
- 16Bouet
- 21Charrier
- 23Ielsch
- 26N'Gosso Massouma
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
- Attendance:
- 46,989
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Amiens 0.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Issa Cissokho (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Prince.
Attempt missed. Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Khaled Adenon (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bourgaud with a cross.
Corner, Amiens. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brighton Labeau (Amiens).
Attempt blocked. Thomas Monconduit (Amiens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bourgaud.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Edinson Cavani.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brighton Labeau (Amiens).
Video Review:.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Amiens 0. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a through ball.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guessouma Fofana (Amiens).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Bourgaud (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Brighton Labeau replaces Seybou Koita.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore tries a through ball, but Blaise Matuidi is caught offside.
Booking
Guessouma Fofana (Amiens) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guessouma Fofana (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Emmanuel Bourgaud replaces Harrison Manzala.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Manzala (Amiens).
Attempt missed. Charly Charrier (Amiens) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Harrison Manzala.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Blaise Matuidi replaces Thiago Motta.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Prince (Amiens).
Attempt saved. Seybou Koita (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charly Charrier.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Prince.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Khaled Adenon (Amiens).