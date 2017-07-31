Rangers: Josh Windass convinced he can be a major goal threat for Ibrox side

Josh Windass joined Rangers under previous manager Mark Warburton

Josh Windass insists he will add goals to his game if he is handed the attacking role he craves a Rangers.

The 23-year-old, who scored once in 27 games last term, netted in Sunday's 2-0 friendly win at Sheffield Wednesday.

"I always said if I play where I did for my last club I could get goals but I haven't really had that chance since I came here," he told Rangers' website.

"Hopefully I can play in a bit more of an attacking position this season and get some more goals in the league."

Midfielder Windass, playing in an advanced role, scored 17 goals for Accrington in season 2015/16 before moving to Rangers in the summer of 2016.

He has scored in closed door friendly matches this summer and was delighted to hit the target in front of a health crowd as the Ibrox side rounded off their pre-season with a win against Championship outfit Wednesday.

"I was pleased to get a goal - it has been a long time since I scored my last one," he added.

Pedro Caixinha has taken encouragement from recent friendly displays

"Obviously it is only a friendly so it doesn't mean that much but it's nice to get off the mark.

"I don't think I had a point to prove this pre-season. I have no idea how the manager is thinking but I can only keep playing how I have been playing.

"I have scored a few goals in pre-season so hopefully that is enough to get in the team."

Following their shock Europa League exit at the hands of Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn, Rangers have drawn 1-1 with Marseille, beaten Watford 2-1 and saw off Sheffield Wednesday in friendly matches.

With their season kicking off away to Motherwell on 6 August, Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes his new-look side are clicking into gear.

"The last three games, Marseille, Watford and today Sheffield Wednesday, were fantastic for us to get our cohesion, to get our ideas, to add everything in and get our confidence and our belief," the Portuguese told the Rangers website.

"The boys have been making a fantastic effort in order to keep focused and look forward, and today they had their bonus. We knew since the very beginning we are not the worst team in the world and we are not the best one, but we need to keep this focus and this approach to the game."