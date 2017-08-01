Ben White: Newport sign teenage defender on loan

Defender Ben White played two EFL Cup games for the senior Brighton side last season

Newport County have signed teenage defender Ben White from Premier League side Brighton on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made two appearances for the south coast team, including a debut in last season's 4-0 EFL Cup win over Colchester United.

White should be available for the League Two opening match of the season at Stevenage on Saturday.

"This is a big coup for the club and I'm delighted to get Ben in," said Newport manager Mike Flynn.

