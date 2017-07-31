Harry Redknapp: Birmingham set for 'difficult' season without more new signings

Harry Redknapp guided Birmingham City to 19th place in the Championship last season after taking over in April

Birmingham City will face a "difficult" season if they cannot sign new players this week, says manager Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp has added goalkeeper David Stockdale, defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Cheikh N'Doye this summer.

Ravel Morrison and Simeon Slavchev also remain on trial with the club, but the Blues manager wants more additions before the season begins on Saturday.

"We're a little bit short at the moment - we need to improve the squad this week if we can," he told BBC WM.

"We've been trying, but it's been very difficult to get the players in who we've been chasing. Hopefully we'll get there - it's not been through lack of effort."

Redknapp confirmed an interest in Bristol City's Aden Flint, who may be available following the arrival of Nathan Baker from Aston Villa.

"I like him but we'll only pay what we can - if he's too expensive then we'll move on," he said.

Following the 2-0 friendly loss to Swansea on Saturday, Redknapp also said defender Ryan Shotton could leave if the club's valuation is met.

If Shotton were to go that would leave Birmingham, who missed out on John Terry to rivals Villa, with just two centre-backs going into the opening game of the Championship season at Ipswich on Saturday.

"I'm not frustrated. I'm just desperate to do well, but I need the tools to be able to do that," Redknapp said.

"If I get the tools I'll do that, if I don't then it's going to be difficult."