Steven Taylor: Peterborough United new boy sets sights on promotion challenge

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor is targeting a promotion challenge with Peterborough United after accepting a drop into League One.

The 31-year-old ended last season with Ipswich Town, but the Championship club decided not to offer him a new deal.

"Obviously the main goal is promotion, to get the club back to where it should be in the Championship," he said.

"We've got great team morale here. We've got to keep it strong and we've got a great chance."

Taylor played more than 250 games in 14 years with Newcastle before a short spell in the United States last year with MLS club Portland.

He had offers over the summer to go abroad again, but opted for Peterborough after League One rivals Doncaster also expressed interest.

"The winning thing is more of a challenge here, it means a bit more in English football and it's what I've been brought up on," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I spoke to the manager a good few times and he sees this as a long-term venture for me. I want something to look forward to, something to build on, and be part of something special if I can."

Peterborough begin the new season with a home game against promoted Plymouth and Taylor is expecting a highly-competitive campaign.

"Every side in League One is difficult, they are strengthening and building. There are no weak sides in this league, anybody can beat anybody on their day," he said.

"We had a chat in the changing room, we can't carry anybody or you're going to find it very difficult. We won't underestimate any team we play against and hopefully if we can have good home form, that will stand us in good stead."