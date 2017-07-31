Neymar: Barcelona consider reporting PSG over 222m euros deal
Barcelona expect Neymar to return to training on Wednesday, but are ready to push for a Financial Fair Play investigation if Paris St-Germain pay the 222m euros (£198m) release clause for the Brazil forward.
The 25-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club and is due to return from China on Tuesday.
Reports said the player was due in Qatar this week for a PSG medical.
Barca chief Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week that Neymar would be staying.
More to follow.