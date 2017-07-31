Uganda name local interim coaches Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba

Local coaches Moses Basena (left) and Fred Kajoba will lead Uganda against Rwanda and Egypt

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has appointed Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba as the interim coaches of the national team.

The two local coaches replace Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who terminated his contract on Saturday over unpaid wages.

Fufa has admitted it owes the Serbian US $54,000 and says it has plans to clear the debt.

"The amount owed will be cleared," Fufa published on social media.

Sredojevic, who has been in charge of the Cranes since 2013, lead Uganda to its first Africa Cup of Nations finals since 1978.

The Fufa president Moses Magogo has blamed the Uganda government for their lack of financial support for their failure to pay Sredojevic

"Other countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco - who we are rubbing shoulders with - are catered for by their governments," Magogo said.

Basena has been assistant coach to Sredojevic while Kajoba is a former national team goalkeeper and will look after Uganda's current crop of stoppers.

The duo will be in charge for Uganda's 2018 Africa Nations Championship qualifier against Rwanda and the double-header with Egypt in World Cup qualifying.

"We have not opened the application process yet. So coaches around the world should not start sending applications as some have already started doing," added Magogo.

The Fufa president also says they had offered Sredojevic an improved contract worth twice the amount he is currently on.

However Sredojevic is not interested.

"It does not make sense to accept a new contract when they cannot even honour the old one," he said.

Magogo added it was always going to prove difficult to retain Sredojevic after his success over the last four years.