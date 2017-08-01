Jaap Stam: Reading boss wants 'inventive' approach to transfer strategy

Jaap Stam took Reading to third place in the Championship in his first season in charge

Reading manager Jaap Stam says the club will need to be "inventive" in the transfer market if new players are to arrive before the start of the season.

Dutchman Stam will look to put the Royals in Championship promotion contention after reaching the play-off final in his first season last term.

"There's some money available, but we can't spend £15m like other teams have," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We're looking for certain players that can make a difference."

Stam watched his side complete pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat by Vitesse Arnhem before they open their Championship campaign at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

"We can't go out and buy 10 players," he said. "We need to be inventive in what kind of player we can bring to the club.

"We're still talking with several players and hopefully we can get them done as quickly as possible."

Joey van den Berg and new signing Jon Dadi Bodvarsson picked up ankle and Achilles injuries respectively against Vitesse, but Stam is hopeful the pair will be fit for the trip to Loftus Road.

Striker Yann Kermorgant will be missing as he recovers from a hip and groin operation after being injured in a training ground accident.

"It's a difficult injury in terms of the muscles and tendons that they've had to reattach to his hip," Stam said.

"But he's feeling OK and he has a positive mindset that he wants to recover quickly and hopefully he can help us out soon."