John Swift: Reading midfielder signs new five-year contract
-
- From the section Football
Reading midfielder John Swift has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship club.
The England Under-21 international scored nine goals for the Royals after joining from Chelsea last season.
Swift, 22, made 42 appearances in all competitions as he helped guide Reading to the Championship play-off final.
"Everybody knows the quality he has. He showed us all last season what a great player he is and the difference he can make," Reading manager Jaap Stam said.